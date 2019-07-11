When 6-11 p.m. Friday • Where Downtown Maplewood • How much Free • More info cityofmaplewood.com/fun
Looking for a night on the town? Gear up for Let Them Eat Art in downtown Maplewood, the city’s tribute to the French national holiday Bastille Day. Regional artists and musicians will engage onlookers, creating art and explaining the inspiration, process and technique behind it. Award-winning food vendors will line the streets and musicians (headlined by Electro Funk Assembly) will perform. And the event is family-friendly: It includes chalk drawing, performances by Circus Kaput and other activities in Sutton Loop Park. By Kayla Steinberg