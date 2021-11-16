Let there be lights

Some big holiday light displays have already opened for the season, and even more will welcome visitors in the coming week. Whether you prefer to immerse yourself in the festive glow on foot or remain inside a warm vehicle, there are plenty of destination displays to see this year. Check our roundup by Valerie Schremp Hahn; it's part of our Holiday Arts Guide, coming Friday in Go! Magazine.
Former Sen. Al Franken is on the road again — but not the campaign trail. He's revisiting his roots with a comedy tour, which stops Sunday at the Sheldon. Daniel Durchholz chats with the former "Saturday Night Live" writer and cast member about his return to stand-up.
And a mainstay of the Kosciusko neighborhood east of Soulard says farewell. Billie’s Fine Foods at 1802 South Broadway has permanently closed, restaurant critic Ian Froeb writes.
— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor