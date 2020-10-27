Let's chat about social media

Q: Many fans are unhappy with your critical column about Yadier Molina's use of Instagram to call out the Gold Glove awards for not making him a finalist. Do you regret writing it?
A: No. I've got no problem with players speaking out about whatever issues they feel passionate about. That said, those decisions are going to lead to conversations about the topics raised. For a guy who respects what the Gold Glove represents as much as Molina does, I was surprised to see him take a shot at the process like he did. I was surprised he would make a comment that seemed to disparage Johnny Bench a little bit.
Clearly, Molina deleted the post for a reason. It's a free country and free speech makes it great, but if anyone posts things that cause headaches for their bosses — like Molina did with the COVID post and the Matheny post in 2017 — those topics can be addressed by employers — if they choose to address them.
The headline was meant to be a play on words. Extend Molina. Waive the Instagram account. Of course the Cardinals can't really force a player to get off social media. I didn't claim they should in the column. Some people don't read past the headline. Especially on social media. Go figure.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!