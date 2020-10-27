Let's switch topics

 Skip to main content
SLU battles the Bonnies

Saint Louis University's Terrence Hargrove Jr. (22) dunks the ball in the first half as the Billikens take on the St. Bonaventure Bonnies at Chaifetz Arena on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in St. Louis. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Q: What's the latest on college basketball? Why haven't we been given schedules yet? How will the sport handle COVID?

A: The latest news was not good.

This week ESPN, citing COVID concerns, canceled plans to host eight non-conference men's college basketball events in Florida.

My fear — and growing expectation — is that we wind up with an all-conference college basketball season, for the same reasons we are watching all-conference college football season.

Beneath the umbrella of the conference, teams can more easily adjust to scheduling changes, be sure all parties are following the same testing protocols, etc.

Beyond that, here's why I'm worried — beyond the obvious COVID concerns. If college basketball winds up with the same rules as college football — for example one that says a Big Ten football player who tests positive is out for at least 20 days — then a team could be sidelined in a major way fast. A college basketball team might live in a grand total of 3-5 houses. Most are roommates. They are the definition of close contact, and their sport is played beneath a roof indoors. There are challenges many are overlooking simply because it's not a tackle sport.

The most important part of college basketball is of course the NCAA Tournament. If there is not a sound plan for that, the season is going to be in trouble. Along with revenue for college basketball as a whole.

