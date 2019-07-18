When 1:30 p.m. Saturday • Where International Photography Hall of Fame, 3415 Olive Street • How much $10-$15 • More info 314-535-1999
Longtime St. Louis media host Ruth Ezell will talk with photographer John Loengard about his career of more than three decades at LIFE magazine. Loengard, who was inducted last year into the photography hall of fame, will discuss some of his famous images of musicians (The Beatles), artists (Georgia O’Keeffe) and ordinary Americans. An exhibit of his work opens Saturday and runs through Sept. 7. By Jane Henderson