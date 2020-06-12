Lift that deserves a lift

Grafton SkyTour Aerial Lift
Where 14 West Main Street, Grafton • More info 618-786-8439; aeriesview.com/skytour
Jeff and Sandy Lorton needed a break: Their Grafton SkyTour Aerial Lift had finally opened in November after months of delays because of spring flooding. They built the lift and a new parking area to carry visitors to their Aerie’s Resort and winery, and to provide sweeping views of the Illinois and Mississippi rivers and bluffs. But the lift and resort, like most everything else, closed in March because of the coronavirus. The Lortons were able to reopen at the end of May with some restrictions and social distancing measures in place. The public may have missed out on spectacular views of spring blooms, but we hope the summer breezes and cool beverages at the top will help lure guests. VSH
