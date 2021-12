When 2 p.m. Dec. 11 • Where J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts, 2300 West Clay Avenue • How much $15-$36 • More info 314-993-9626; slccsing.org

Sporting 300 voices (ages 6 to 18), the St. Louis Children’s Choirs perform holiday songs from around the world in a program titled “Light of the World.” Guest vocalist Peter Meredith joins the features choirs, which include Music Makers, Children’s Choir 1B, Concert Choir and Young Men’s Chorus. By Daniel Durchholz