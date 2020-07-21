Lil Mickey's Memphis Barbeque and Third Wheel Brewing

Lil Mickey's Memphis Barbeque is one of the gems of St. Peters — all of St. Charles County, for that matter. Order Lil Mickey's signature pulled-pork sandwich (featuring the restaurant's incredible barbecue sauce) online for takeout, and coordinate your trip with curbside pickup of beer from Third Wheel Brewing, a short drive to the other side of Interstate 70.
Lil Mickey's Memphis Barbeque, 1020 Cave Springs Boulevard, St. Peters, 636-922-4227
Third Wheel Brewing, 4008 North Service Road, St. Peters
