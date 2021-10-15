The second concert of New Music Circle’s 63rd season features percussionist/multi-instrumentalist Lisa Cameron. The Austin, Texas-based Cameron was a member of Brave Combo’s original late-1970s lineup and has played with Roky Erickson, Jandek, and members of Faust and Guru Guru, among others. A frequent collaborator with other musicians, she is currently a member of ST 37 and Suspirians. Cameron’s own music falls into the noise/drone category and is inspired by the sounds of early psychedelic rock as well as the Velvet Underground. The online-only performance, available beginning Oct. 18, was filmed at Granite City (Illinois) Arts and Design District and will include an introduction and post-performance interview by Alex Cunningham. By Daniel Durchholz