Subscribe for $3 for three months

When 7 p.m. Monday • Where St. Louis County Library, 1640 South Lindbergh Boulevard • How much Free • More info 314-994-3300

The author of the Spellman Files series sets her new standalone mystery in a prep school where a new teacher has reason to look at some students with suspicion. The battle-of-the-sexes plot wavers between satire and realism, says Publishers Weekly, and “should shock some and delight others.” By Jane Henderson