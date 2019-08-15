Bestselling author of the Spellman Files detective series, @lisalutz is back with a timely tale of revenge and disruption in her new book, "The Swallows." Meet the author next week at Library HQ. pic.twitter.com/bfGZUK5QFt— St. Louis County Library (@SLCL) August 14, 2019
When 7 p.m. Monday • Where St. Louis County Library, 1640 South Lindbergh Boulevard • How much Free • More info 314-994-3300
The author of the Spellman Files series sets her new standalone mystery in a prep school where a new teacher has reason to look at some students with suspicion. The battle-of-the-sexes plot wavers between satire and realism, says Publishers Weekly, and “should shock some and delight others.” By Jane Henderson