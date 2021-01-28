When 6 and 8 p.m. Jan. 30 • Where The Grandel, 3610 Grandel Square • How much $10 • More info metrotix.com
Rising young blues sensation Little Dylan returns to the stage this weekend for shows at the Open Air Concert Series, under a heated tent outside the Grandel. Most recently, he performed on New Year’s Eve at Blue Strawberry and at a Johnnie Taylor tribute at BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups. He’s currently working on new material. “I’m always working on original stuff,” he says. “I have nothing to do but write music.” By Kevin C. Johnson