Mowgli and Craig Rivard’s Little Fox celebrated its second birthday recently, making it the oldest of these best “new” restaurants. It has been a dizzying couple of years, from initial buzz to pandemic pivoting (including closing their dining room from the March 2020 shutdown until this spring) to triumph. This fall, the New York Times named Little Fox one of the country’s 50 most exciting restaurants. It is the complete package: excellent food, of course, from Craig and his kitchen team (standout dishes include 'nduja croquetas, herb cavatelli and chicken marinated with rosemary and anchovy and grilled) as well as fun cocktails, interesting wines and warm hospitality. If Little Fox is no longer new, a visit here is always newly invigorating.