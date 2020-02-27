Live! Cheer & Dance Competition
Varsity Spirit's Live! Cheer & Dance Competition comes to America's Center on Feb. 29.

When 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday • Where America’s Center, 701 Convention Plaza • How much $20, $5 for ages 5-12 • More info varsity.com/live

Have you binged “Cheer” on Netflix, and now you’re ready to give some mat talk? Watch as young cheer champions leap into the air in this high-energy competition organized by Varsity Spirit. The Be A Fan Zone in front of the stage will have enthusiastic spectators dancing along with each performance. By Jaden Satenstein

