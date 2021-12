Chuck Berry died in 2017, but a new live album by the St. Louis rock ’n’ roll icon will be released Friday, Kevin C. Johnson reports. "Live From Blueberry Hill" features recordings from Berry's concerts at the Blueberry Hill Duck Room, where he performed regularly. It includes staples such as “Roll Over Beethoven,” “Rock and Roll Music,” “Sweet Little Sixteen,” “Nadine,” “Johnny B. Goode,” “Carol”/”Little Queenie” and “Let It Rock.”