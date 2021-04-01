Live music ramps up

A handful of St. Louis-area venues have been presenting live music regularly during the pandemic, but as the weather warms and more Americans are vaccinated, more concerts are on the way. For Go! Magazine this week, music critic Kevin C. Johnson checks in with a number of venues that are reopening for concerts, including the Fox Theatre, Enterprise Center and the Pageant.
Plus, as corporate ghost kitchens arrive in St. Louis, restaurant critic Ian Froeb reports that locally owned restaurants have found mixed results from their own ghost kitchen concepts. And a new owner has given the iconic Eat-Rite Diner a new lease on life.
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor