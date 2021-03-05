Live theater returns to Forest Park

This summer's St. Louis Shakespeare Festival production in Forest Park will have some serious star power. Theater critic Calvin Wilson reports that Tony, Emmy and Grammy winner André De Shields will star in "King Lear." You may recall that last summer, the company had planned to present "Much Ado About Nothing," but that show was postponed until 2022. In its place was "A Midsummer Night's Stroll" walking experience. "King Lear" will run June 2-27 to limited-capacity crowds.
In Sunday's STL Life section, we kick off a monthly series that goes behind the scenes with some of the St. Louisans who bring you the news on TV. This week, meet KMOV's Kent Ehrhardt, who has weathered his own stormy days in decades of local news. And we check in with some former St. Louis TV meteorologists to find out what they're up to now.
And our staff bookworm Norma Klingsick keeps busy with her three book clubs. (But you don't have to take my word for it.) Find out what she enjoyed in February, then join the discussion in our Facebook group.
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor