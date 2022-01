When 8 p.m. Jan. 15 • Where Old Rock House, 1200 South Seventh Street • How much $25-$30 • More info metrotix.com

Beatles tribute band Liverpool Legends comes with a special endorsement: The four group members were picked by Louise Harrison, the sister of the late George Harrison. Liverpool Legends is billed as the only Beatles tribute with a direct family link to the Beatles. By Kevin C. Johnson