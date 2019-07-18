When 9 p.m. Friday • Where The Ready Room, 4195 Manchester Avenue • How much $10-$15 • More info eventbrite.com
St. Louis rapper LLManny continues to make waves on the local music scene. She headlines her biggest show yet Friday night at the Ready Room. LLManny is signed with Knox Entertainment, which has dubbed her Empress of Hip-Hop and Soul. Her debut EP is “Soul Glo” featuring “Vibe On.” “I want to be the voice for my people and help them better themselves and be comfortable with themselves,” she told the Post-Dispatch this year. By Kevin C. Johnson