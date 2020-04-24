Local businesses are the heartbeat of our communities.

We are excited to announce a Local Grant Program designed to help local businesses double the impact of their marketing through a matching grant.
As the foremost leader in local news and advertising we have worked with local businesses during the best of times. Now, we are honored to support local businesses through these difficult times.
We are accepting applications now for the months of May and June.
This grant will allow businesses to tap into our robust platform of print and digital products.
To apply, please fill out the application and tell us about your marketing goals and challenges during this difficult time. We will review your application and one of our expert strategists will contact you with next steps.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!