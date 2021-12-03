Local favorites

St. Louis-area librarians and booksellers provide an eclectic collection of their favorite titles from 2021.
Left Bank Books
Adults (Kris Kleindienst, owner)
- "Poet Warrior" by Joy Harjo
- "The Sentence" by Louise Erdrich
- "The Secret to Superhuman Strength" by Alison Bechdel
Children (Cliff Helm, children's specialist)
- "Paradise on Fire" by Jewell Parker Rhodes (middle grade)
- "The Last Cuentista" by Donna Barba Higuera (middle grade)
- "It Fell From the Sky" by the Fan Brothers (picture book)
Main Street Books
Adults (Emily Hall Schroen, Andy Schroen and Ellen Hall, owners)
- "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles
- "We Begin at the End" by Chris Whitaker
- "Neon Gods" by Katee Robert
Young adults (Emily Hall Schroen)
- "Little Thieves" by Margaret Owen
- "Iron Widow" by Xiran Jay Zhao
- "Shipped" by Meredith Tate
The Novel Neighbor
Adults (Holland Saltsman, owner, and Stephanie Skees, director of operations)
- "The Dictionary of Lost Words" by Pip Willams
- "Island Queen" by Vanessa Riley
- "House of Sticks" by Ly Tran
Children (Melissa Posten, children's buyer)
- "Fatima's Great Outdoors" by Ambreen Tariq, illustrated by Stevie Lewis (picture book)
- "Amari and the Night Brothers" by B.B. Alston (middle grade)
- "All of Us Villains" by Amanda Foody and Christine Lynn Herman (young adult)
Subterranean Books
Adults (Kelly von Plonski, owner)
- "The Kingdoms" by Natasha Pulley
- "The Love Songs of W.E.B. DuBois" by Honoree Fanonne Jeffers
- "The Arsonists' City" by Hala Alyan
Children (Sarah Tisdale, bookseller)
- "Sisters of the Neversea" by Cynthia Leitich Smith (middle grade)
- "This Is Our Rainbow: 16 Stories of Her, Him, Them, and Us" edited by Katherine Locke and Nicole Melleby (middle grade)
- "Disability Visibility (Adapted for Young Adults): 17 First-Person Stories for Today" by Alice Wong
The Webster Groves Bookshop
Adults (Cheryl Bartnett, owner)
- "Lincoln's Mentors" by Michael Gerhardt
- "These Precious Days" by Ann Patchett
- "Putting It Together: How Stephen Sondheim and I Created 'Sunday in the Park with George'" by James Lapine
Children
- "Things That Go!" by William Bee (picture book)
- "Trees" by Tony Johnston (picture book)
- "Gone to the Woods" by Gary Paulsen (middle reader)
St. Charles City-County Library
Adults (Laura Priondi, collection development librarian)
- "Broken (in the best possible way)" by Jenny Lawson
- "Pug Actually" by Matt Dunn
- "Lore Olympus" by Rachel Smythe
Children (Lee Anne Litzsinger, collection development librarian)
- “Bluebird” by Sharon Cameron (young adult)
- “Amari and the Night Brothers” by B.B. Alston (middle grade)
- “See the Dog: Three Stories About a Cat” by David LaRochelle, illustrated by Mike Wohnoutka (easy reader/picture book)
St. Louis County Library
Adults (Jennifer Alexander, collection development specialist)
- "Crossroads" by Jonathan Franzen
- "The Lincoln Highway" by Amor Towles
- "Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law" by Mary Roach
Children (Youth Services Department)
- "The Girl From the Sea" by Molly Knox Ostertag (teen)
- "The Genius Under the Table: Growing Up Behind the Iron Curtain" by Eugene Yelchin (middle grade)
- "Where Three Oceans Meet" by Rajani LaRocca (picture book)
St. Louis Public Library
Adults (Kathy Smith, collection management services)
- "Forging Fire" by Lisa Preston
- "Baking With Dorie: Sweet, Salty & Simple" by Dorie Greenspan
- "Maverick Gardeners: Dr. Dirt & Other Determined Independent Gardeners" by Felder Rushing
Children (Karen Young, collection management services)
- "A Sitting in St. James" by Rita Williams-Garcia (young adult)
- "The Legend of Auntie Po" by Shing Yin Khor (middle grade, graphic novel)
- "¡Vamos! Let's Cross the Bridge" by Raúl the Third (picture book)
