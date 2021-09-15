Local flavors

Taste of St. Louis makes its return downtown next weekend, and organizers released the lineup of restaurants today. When the festival rolls out at Ballpark Village, guests will be able to sample dishes from 21 vendors including Kimchi Guys, Mission Taco Joint, Pappy's Smokehouse and Ices Plain & Fancy.

Chuck Berry's grandsons are working to keep the rock 'n' roll pioneer's legacy alive. Charles Berry III and Jahi Eskridge will make their official debut together with a tribute Sept. 23 as part of the Twilight Thursdays series on the front lawn at the Missouri History Museum.

And the Emmys are Sunday. "The Crown" and "Ted Lasso" are guaranteed to win, but what else has a shot at the awards? We have some predictions.

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor