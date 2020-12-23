Locker room leaders

Q: Who was the best locker room leader you have seen in your career? Any surprising players who were great leaders but not stars? What common traits do you see in these leaders?
A: I think most of the best leaders were guys who did it as much with their actions as their words. In that sense, Isaac Bruce was incredible. In the pros, it's tough to be a leader if you're not at least a very good player. And there's got to be an unselfishness to you as well. Kurt Warner stood out to me after that '99 season. Chris Long and James Laurinaitis during some very tough times for the Rams. In hockey, I quickly learned of Alexander Steen's impact. Keep in mind, Doug Armstrong and Craig Berube basically make the captain decisions. If it were a players' vote, assuming he hadn't retired, I think Steen would have won in a landslide to replace Alex Pietrangelo.