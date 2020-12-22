Locking in Bazelak

Q: What's the final regular-season verdict on Mizzou QB Connor Bazelak? Should he be the guaranteed starter moving forward?
A: Well, he's the co-winner of the SEC freshman of the year award, so he was doing something right.
For me the biggest reason I was impressed is because we did not know very much about him entering the season.
He was slotted as the backup behind Shawn Robinson through the first two games, and was known mostly for the conservative offense he ran in high school.
Cleary, he made up a lot of ground in a short amount of time. He's calm under pressure. He take care of the football, makes accurate throws, seems comfortable working through his progressions and is mobile enough to make things interesting. Plus, he's tough.
Should he be cemented as the starter moving forward no matter what?
Not if Tyler Macon has a say.
The dual threat QB out of East St. Louis is not letting Bazelak's success deter him from coming in to challenge for that spot, just like Bazelak did not let Shawn Robinson's transfer from TCU stop him from coming for the spot after Kelly Bryant's one-and-done season in CoMo ended.
Your QB room should be a place of competition.