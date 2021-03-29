Log home's future uncertain

The owner of a historic log cabin built in Affton by Joseph Sappington has given the city of Crestwood until Wednesday to decide whether to accept his offer to donate the structure. Otherwise, he has private buyers lined up. “We want this bad,” said Dyann Dierkes, president of the Sappington House Foundation and a direct descendant of Thomas Sappington. “We just need Crestwood to say we can put this in the park.”
And concerts will return to the Fox Theatre in April. "STL Sounds at the Fabulous Fox" is a socially distanced series spotlighting local acts.
Here are a few other headlines ...
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor