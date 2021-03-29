 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Log home's future uncertain
0 comments

Log home's future uncertain

  • 0
Go! Magazine logo

The owner of a historic log cabin built in Affton by Joseph Sappington has given the city of Crestwood until Wednesday to decide whether to accept his offer to donate the structure. Otherwise, he has private buyers lined up. “We want this bad,” said Dyann Dierkes, president of the Sappington House Foundation and a direct descendant of Thomas Sappington. “We just need Crestwood to say we can put this in the park.”

And concerts will return to the Fox Theatre in April. "STL Sounds at the Fabulous Fox" is a socially distanced series spotlighting local acts. 

Here are a few other headlines ...

Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Last call for bracket picks
Online

Last call for bracket picks

You gotta fill out your Bracketball bracket by 11 a.m. today.  Compare your picks to Post-Dispatch VIPs and make private groups for friend and…

'Again From the Top'
Online

'Again From the Top'

Available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher • broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/podcast/again-from-the-top

'American Hauntings'
Online

'American Hauntings'

Available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Audible, TuneIn and Radio.com • americanhauntingspodcast.com

Vehicle miles traveled 2011-2021
Online

Chart of the week: Emptier roads

If you're still commuting to work, or just driving occasionally to appointments, you've probably noticed fewer cars on the road. Figures from …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports