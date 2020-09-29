 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Looking ahead ...
0 comments

Looking ahead ...

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Cardinals intrasquad games continue

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas (39) delivers a pitch during an intrasquad game at Busch Stadium on Friday, July 17, 2020. Photo by Chris Kohley, ckohley@post-dispatch.com

Q: Will the injuries to Dakota Hudson and Miles Mikolas make the Cardinals less likely to trade Daniel Ponce de Leon and Austin Gomber this offseason in a quest to add more offense?

A: I would be hesitant, especially, to let Gomber go. I love the idea of having potentially two lefties in this rotation between Kwang Hyun Kim and Gomber. The Cardinals have right-handed pitching falling out of trees on the farm. Ponce could be packaged, has pitched well enough to be desirable in a deal. I know Matt Liberatore and Zack Thompson are on the southpaw fast track, but they have pitched all of zero innings at the MLB level. Excitement, sure. But penciling them into the starting rotation already? Not yet. They can come to spring to compete for a spot, but let's see it first. Shop Ponce. Keep Gomber. That would be my plan.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Voting absentee
Online

Voting absentee

Registered Missourians who will be unable to vote in person on Election Day may vote absentee beginning six weeks prior to an election. With a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports