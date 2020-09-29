Looking ahead ...

Q: Will the injuries to Dakota Hudson and Miles Mikolas make the Cardinals less likely to trade Daniel Ponce de Leon and Austin Gomber this offseason in a quest to add more offense?
A: I would be hesitant, especially, to let Gomber go. I love the idea of having potentially two lefties in this rotation between Kwang Hyun Kim and Gomber. The Cardinals have right-handed pitching falling out of trees on the farm. Ponce could be packaged, has pitched well enough to be desirable in a deal. I know Matt Liberatore and Zack Thompson are on the southpaw fast track, but they have pitched all of zero innings at the MLB level. Excitement, sure. But penciling them into the starting rotation already? Not yet. They can come to spring to compete for a spot, but let's see it first. Shop Ponce. Keep Gomber. That would be my plan.
