When 7:30 p.m. May 29 • Where Blue Strawberry, 364 North Boyle Avenue • How much $12-$15, $12 for livestream • More info bluestrawberrystl.com

Jazz-rap collective Looprat emerges from the pandemic with a new album, “Locked in the Lab.” The band recorded the album last summer and fall. The project was compiled from smaller collaborations within the group. The album release concert at Blue Strawberry this weekend is considered the full Looprat experience. By Kevin C. Johnson