Los Angeles Kings

Players to Watch : Strong two-way center Phillip Danault signed as a free agent, freeing cornerstone center Anze Kopitar to focus more on the offensive side. Defenseman Drew Doughty, winger Dustin Brown and goaltender Jonathan Quick add leadership as holdovers from the Stanley Cup years. Newly acquired winger Viktor Arvidsson will add scoring punch, and Cal Petersen graduated to the lead role in goal.

Outlook: The rebuild of this former Western Conference power has taken longer than expected. Can young centers Gabriel Vilardi (11th overall pick in 2017) and Quinton Byfield (2nd overall pick in 2020) expedite that process? If not, the Kings will miss the playoffs again.