Guy Williams, June Lockhart, Mark Goddard, Marta Kristen, Billy Mumy, Angela Cartwright and Jonathan Harris. The Perils of Pauline have been put into a split-level space saucer and "Lost in Space" is a surefire winner for young viewers and probably will amuse senior devotees of science fiction.
There are fantastically super-duper settings and a wonderful futuristic environment to rocket the entire space family Robinson to another planet. The purpose is to ease the population crisis on earth in 1997. Gleaming spacesuits, chambers to freeze astronauts into a state of limbo for five and one-half years and mysterious electronic doodads are part of the exotic gear.
The show is essentially a tour de force of versatile hardware, but there's already a stowaway villain from the enemy country who fouls up the environmental control robot and sends the craft off course.
The trick photography is superb. The show is the first crop of thoroughly professional corn to be reaped from the exploits of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
