‘Lost Library’

When 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, by appointment 2:30-5 p.m. Fridays; Sept. 3-Oct. 13 • Where High Low, 3301 Washington Boulevard • How much Free • More info kranzbergartsfoundation.org
Traveling to New Orleans a month after Hurricane Katrina, photographer Stan Strembicki sought a “metaphor that would stand in for all that was lost.” He found it in decaying library books in a field, documenting them as they rotted back into the landscape. Strembicki is a professor emeritus of art in the College of Art photography program at Washington University. By Jane Henderson