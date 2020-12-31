 Skip to main content
Lot of Lights
Lot of Lights

When Through Jan. 2; 5:30-11 p.m. daily • Where Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles • How much $25 per car • More info familyarena.com

Lasers and holograms dazzle visitors at this massive holiday light display on the parking lot of Family Arena. Guests will drive through a tunnel of lights and see scenes such as Reindeer School, Candyland and a Victorian Christmas. A special FM radio station plays a curated selection of holiday music. This display is created by Las Vegas-based Firefly Lights. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

