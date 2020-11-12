 Skip to main content
Lot of Lights
When Nov. 27-Jan. 2; 5:30-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5:30-11 p.m. Friday-Sunday and holidays • Where Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles • How much $25 per car • More info familyarena.com

Lasers and holograms will dazzle visitors at this massive holiday light display on the parking lot of Family Arena. Guests will drive through a tunnel of lights and see scenes such as Reindeer School, Candyland and a Victorian Christmas. A special FM radio station will play a curated selection of holiday music. This display is created by Las Vegas-based Firefly Lights and is new to the area this year.

Nighttime parades

For a chance to see Santa and watch colorfully illuminated displays roll through the streets, check out some of these nighttime parades, a few of which have become “reverse” parades, meaning spectators drive past stationary decorations and lights.

• Washington, 6 p.m. Nov. 27

• Highland, 6:30 p.m. Nov. 27 (reverse parade)

• Wentzville, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5

• Festus-Crystal City, 7 p.m. Nov. 30

• Pevely-Herculaneum, 7 p.m. Dec. 3

• Union, 6 p.m. Dec. 11

• Collinsville, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 5 (reverse parade)

• De Soto, 6 p.m. Dec. 5

• St. Clair, 6 p.m. Dec. 12

