Lot of Lights

When Nov. 27-Jan. 2; 5:30-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 5:30-11 p.m. Friday-Sunday and holidays • Where Family Arena, 2002 Arena Parkway, St. Charles • How much $25 per car • More info familyarena.com
Lasers and holograms will dazzle visitors at this massive holiday light display on the parking lot of Family Arena. Guests will drive through a tunnel of lights and see scenes such as Reindeer School, Candyland and a Victorian Christmas. A special FM radio station will play a curated selection of holiday music. This display is created by Las Vegas-based Firefly Lights and is new to the area this year.
