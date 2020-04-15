Lou Brock
Lou Brock

Brock steal

Lou Brock steals his 105th base on Sept. 19, 1974, beating Philly Larry Bowa's tag as umpire John McSherry makes it official. Photo by Sam Leone/St. Louis Post-Dispatch

 

In the summer of 1964, the Chicago Cubs dealt Lou Brock to the St. Louis Cardinals for pitcher Ernie Broglio. The rest is history. Brock went on to win two World Series titles in St. Louis and joined Stan Musial in the 3,000-hit club with 3,023 in his career (2,713 with the Cardinals). Still, he is best-known for his dominance on the basepaths. Brock stole 938 bases throughout his career, second only to Rickey Henderson in MLB history, and his 118 steals in 1974 still stand as the NL record.

 

