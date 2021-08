When 7 p.m. Aug. 31 • Where St. Louis Music Park, 750 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $24-$36 • More info livenation.com

Louis the Child brings its electronic flavor to St. Louis Music Park. The Chicago duo’s new single is “hate u cuz I don’t,” featuring singer-songwriter Bea Miller, from the upcoming “Euphoria Project.” By Kevin C. Johnson