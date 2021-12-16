 Skip to main content
Love at First Bite
Lobster fried rice at Love at First Bite in St. Ann

Love at First Bite is a takeout-only restaurant that chef Jason Lamont and his niece, Monica Hodges, opened last year in St. Ann. That is where a straightforward description of Love at First Bite ends. Lamont moves nimbly from barbecue to vegan fare to seafood to St. Louis-style fried rice. He mixes and matches: a vegan version of a St. Paul sandwich; fried rice with lobster; loaded fries with lobster tail, bacon and a Grand Marnier cheese sauce. When I first recommended Love at First Bite earlier this year, I focused on Lamont’s barbecue, especially the brisket. When I returned this month, the barbecue menu was on a cold-weather hiatus. I just ordered another delicious dish instead.

Where 10479 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann • More info 314-695-5440; loveatfirstbitestl.com

