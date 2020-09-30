 Skip to main content
Love at First Bite
Love at First Bite

Love at First Bite

Jason Lamont, chef and co-owner of Love at First Bite in St. Ann, packages orders Sept. 24, 2020, in the restaurant's kitchen.

Love at First Bite is the first restaurant for chef Jason Lamont, who has worked at numerous restaurants over a three-decade career. The takeout-only menu ranges from barbecue and sandwiches to fried rice and vegan fare.

Lamont says menu highlights are the BBLT (a BLT sandwich with beef bacon) and the Spinning Chicken Fries (fries topped with smoked chicken, Provel and spinach-artichoke-jalapeño dip). Barbecue includes ribs, pulled pork, brisket and turkey smoked over pecan and hickory wood.

One of the vegan dishes is a vegan St. Paul sandwich, which Lamont says is “amazing.”

“You can’t get that anywhere (else) in St. Louis,” he says. “Not yet.”

Where 10479 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann • More info 314-695-5440; loveatfirstbitestl.com • Menu Barbecue, sandwiches, fried rice and more • Current services Takeout • Hours 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (closed Sunday-Monday)

