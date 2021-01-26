St. Louis Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt, Jr., right, and president Bill DeWitt III look on as the team prepares to close out the Milwaukee Brewers and head to the playoffs on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at Busch Stadium. Photo by Robert Cohen
Blues defenseman Justin Faulk, right, protects the puck from Sharks left wing Evander Kane. Photo by Colter Peterson
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty pitches during the 2020 season. Photo by Colter Peterson
St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Lane Thomas (35) waits to takes live batting practice during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. Photo by Laurie Skrivan
Missouri's Xavier Pinson (1) speaks with Mitchell Smith (5) during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn., in Knoxville, Tenn. (Randy Sartin/Pool Photo via AP)
Q: Any chance Lovie Smith could be the next coach of the BattleHawks if they get to come back?
A: I'm holding out hope for Mike Martz.
Q: Why are you so against the NBA and the NFL coming to St. Louis?
A: I'm not anti NBA in St. Louis! I'd love to have a team. I'm just a realist who points out that until there is an owner committed to bringing a team here, to a place the league has not shown much interest in being as of late, then the conversation is a non-starter. What else is there to talk about?
Considering how the NFL and the Rams trashed St. Louis on the way out the door, I'm not rushing to the front of the pack to cheerlead for the return of the league to The Lou. And right now the NFL is not interested in a return anyway. It has St. Louis on its mind for another reason, the relocation lawsuit.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!