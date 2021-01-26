 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lovie Smith
0 comments

Lovie Smith

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Q: Any chance Lovie Smith could be the next coach of the BattleHawks if they get to come back?

A: I'm holding out hope for Mike Martz.

Q: Why are you so against the NBA and the NFL coming to St. Louis?

A: I'm not anti NBA in St. Louis! I'd love to have a team. I'm just a realist who points out that until there is an owner committed to bringing a team here, to a place the league has not shown much interest in being as of late, then the conversation is a non-starter. What else is there to talk about?

Considering how the NFL and the Rams trashed St. Louis on the way out the door, I'm not rushing to the front of the pack to cheerlead for the return of the league to The Lou. And right now the NFL is not interested in a return anyway. It has St. Louis on its mind for another reason, the relocation lawsuit.

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports