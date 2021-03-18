Luau in the Lou

When Through April • Where St. Louis Union Station, 201 South 18th Street • How much Free; fees for wheel and other attractions • More info stlouisunionstation.com
The plaza at St. Louis Union Station will be decorated with Hawaiian-themed scenes great for vacation pictures, even if you can’t take a tropical getaway for spring break. Beach music will play on the sound system, and fire-and-light shows will light up the night on the lake every hour starting at 5 p.m. Guests can also play a round of golf on the miniature golf course through April 6 to qualify for the Mini Masters on April 11. By Valerie Schremp Hahn