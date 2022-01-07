Singer Lucinda Williams is on the road supporting her “Good Souls, Better Angels” album, a project that she says represents her coming full-circle. Listeners will find the album reflecting what she sees as the dangerous world we live in, the frightening and constant barrage of the news cycle, depression, domestic abuse and more. “The devil comes into play quite a bit on this album,” she says. “I’ve always loved the imagery in Robert Johnson songs and those really dark Delta blues songs that are sort of biblical. I was inspired by Leonard Cohen — he dealt with that in his songs — and Bob Dylan and Nick Cave.” By Kevin C. Johnson