The Lucky Accomplice is the second restaurant from Logan Ely, the chef-owner of the acclaimed Shift (formerly known as Savage) in Fox Park. The Lucky Accomplice, also located in Fox Park, is a more casual restaurant than Shift.

Here, Ely says, he is “trying to loosen up and just have fun with it” while still supporting local farmers and sustainable ingredients, as he has done at Shift. Dishes include a giant tater tot dressed as if it were an everything bagel and a single toasted raviolo “the size of your head.”