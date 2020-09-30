 Skip to main content
Lucky Accomplice
Lucky Accomplice

Savage restaurant

Logan Ely in the kitchen at Shift

The Lucky Accomplice is the second restaurant from Logan Ely, the chef-owner of the acclaimed Shift (formerly known as Savage) in Fox Park. The Lucky Accomplice, also located in Fox Park, is a more casual restaurant than Shift.

Here, Ely says, he is “trying to loosen up and just have fun with it” while still supporting local farmers and sustainable ingredients, as he has done at Shift. Dishes include a giant tater tot dressed as if it were an everything bagel and a single toasted raviolo “the size of your head.”

While the Lucky Accomplice has opened, Ely will keep Shift closed until further notice.

Where 2501 South Jefferson Avenue • More info 314-354-6100; theluckyaccomplice.com • Menu Contemporary fare • Current services Patio dining • Hours 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday (closed Sunday-Tuesday)

