Ludo’s ‘Halludoween’ 2021
Ludo’s ‘Halludoween’ 2021

Ludo

Ludo's "Halludoween" at the Pageant

When 8 p.m. Oct. 29 • Where The Pageant, 6161 Delmar Boulevard • How much $30-$40; proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

After taking 2020 off because of the pandemic, St. Louis pop-rock band Ludo is reviving its popular “Halludoween” concerts at the Pageant. Ludo will perform its new Halloween-themed song, “Scare Me,” for the first time. The Oct. 29 show features Middle Class Fashion and Henry Phillips; Oct. 28 featured Starwolf and Henry Phillips. By Kevin C. Johnson

News