When 7 p.m. Saturday • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $49-$134 • More info livenation.com
This time last year, country music superstar Luke Bryan was headlining a tour at Busch Stadium, one of several big 2018 shows at the Cardinals’ roost. He’s back, this time at his more familiar stomping grounds, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. Bryan’s newest single is “Knockin’ Boots.” He is set to return to “American Idol” in 2020 for a third season as a judge. By Kevin C. Johnson