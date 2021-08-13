Luke Bryan, Dylan Scott, Runaway Jane, DJ Rock

Luke Bryan finally returns to St. Louis after a pair of dates were called off because of the pandemic, and the title of his tour says it all: “Proud to Be Right Here.” “There is nothing more gratifying about writing and recording music than getting to play it live for the fans," Bryan said in a statement. "There’s several songs off my new album that I’ve never performed live. I can’t believe this moment is nearly here when we get to hop on the tour bus and roll into towns across America and get back to doing what we do best. What we live to do.” By Kevin C. Johnson