Every once in a while, somebody who doesn’t know the history behind the nearly three acres of Lusk Park in Edwardsville will approach the city with the idea to add a playground or some other park amenity. The ideas are nixed fairly quickly, said local historian Cindy Reinhardt.
“Anything you do to dig down, you’re likely to dig into graves,” she said.
Perhaps thousands of the area’s earliest settlers are buried in the cemetery, which was established in 1818 by one of the first settlers, John Thomas Lusk. A descendant, Georgia Lusk, was the last burial in the cemetery, in 1955. The cemetery had fallen into disrepair in the late 1800s. In the 1920s workers removed many of its headstones, and some have turned up around Edwardsville in recent years as flagstones in gardens or driveways.
Several war veterans are buried here, from the Blackhawk War to the War of 1812 to the Civil War to World War II. Prominent early politician Benjamin Stephenson is also buried here. The house where he died in 1822 still stands in Edwardsville as one of the oldest homes in the state.
A handful of markers and tombstones in the park clue visitors to what lies beneath the soil; otherwise, it’s simply a peaceful piece of land dotted with park benches and trees.
“Just having a green space is good for the community,” said Reinhardt. “It’s good environmentally, it’s aesthetically pleasing, and it’s respectful.”
More info • Lusk Park, 535 Randle Street, Edwardsville, cityofedwardsville.com/475/List-of-Parks-in-Edwardsville
