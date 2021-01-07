 Skip to main content
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe performs in 2012 in Cincinnati.

When 4:30 p.m. July 6 • Where Busch Stadium, 700 Clark Avenue • How much $59.50-$750 • More info cardinals.com/motleycrue

There’s no way you’re going to keep a bunch of old headbangers down, and we mean that in the most respectful way. Described as a monster of a show, the “Stadium Tour” lineup features Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. The Busch Stadium show had been scheduled for June 2020. Def Leppard was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. KCJ

