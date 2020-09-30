 Skip to main content
Mack's Bar & Grill
Mack's Bar & Grill

Mack's

Mack's Bar & Grill opened in August in DeBaliviere Place. Photo by Ian Froeb, ifroeb@post-dispatch.com

Mack Hill was the bartender at West End Bistro, which his uncle and aunt Kevin and Marion Green opened in DeBaliviere Place in 2019. When the Greens relocated their restaurant this summer to a larger space in the same neighborhood, Hill converted its original location into Mack’s Bar & Grill.

“I wanted the bar,” Hill says. “We were already established here, I already had the lease going and everything else, and it didn’t make sense not to take a chance at my dream.”

Mack’s features a more casual menu than West End Bistro, with pizza, sandwiches and burgers. Other dishes include a lamb gyro, nachos, and shrimp and grits.

Where 5513 Pershing Avenue • More info 314-354-8436; macksbarandgrill.com • Menu Pizza, burgers and more casual fare • Current services Dine-in; takeout • Hours noon-10 p.m. Monday and Thursday-Sunday (closed Tuesday-Wednesday)

