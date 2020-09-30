Lia Weber, a previous winner of TLC’s “Next Great Baker” competition, has opened a storefront in Old Town Florissant. Made. by Lia offers a variety of baked goods — pastries, muffins, scones and cakes among them — as well as vegan and gluten-free options. Coffee and espresso drinks are also available.

Made. by Lia opened in August with the help of a Kickstarter campaign that aimed for $15,000 but ended up raising $25,000.

In general, Weber says, the response “has been amazing. We’ve had lines down the street.”

Where 610 Rue St. Francis, Florissant • More info 314-551-2383; madebylia.com • Menu Baked goods • Current services Patio dining; takeout • Hours 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday (closed Sunday-Monday)

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.