'Magic for Memories'
'Magic for Memories'

St. Louis native Justin Willman is working his magic to fight Alzheimer's. It's personal for him — his mother died last year after complications from the disease. On Saturday, he presents “Magic for Memories: A Night of Comedy and Wonder to Make Alzheimer’s Disease Disappear,” a live, virtual variety show featuring some of his famous friends. Proceeds will benefit the Sonja V. Willman Alzheimer’s Disease Research Fund and the Alzheimer’s Association. Our Kevin C. Johnson chats with Willman about the show and his mom. 

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor
