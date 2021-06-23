St. Louis native Justin Willman is working his magic to fight Alzheimer's. It's personal for him — his mother died last year after complications from the disease. On Saturday, he presents “Magic for Memories: A Night of Comedy and Wonder to Make Alzheimer’s Disease Disappear,” a live, virtual variety show featuring some of his famous friends. Proceeds will benefit the Sonja V. Willman Alzheimer’s Disease Research Fund and the Alzheimer’s Association. Our Kevin C. Johnson chats with Willman about the show and his mom.
'Magic for Memories'
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here are a few of our staff picks for the coming week.
Here are a few of our staff picks for the coming week.
Build-A-Bear shares were already rising as 2021 began, but they soared further after a strong earnings report on May 26. The St. Louis retaile…
Here are a few of our staff picks for the coming week.