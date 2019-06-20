When Friday • Where Multiple locations in St. Louis • How much Free • More info makemusicstl.org
Ready to kick off summer solstice the right way? Follow the music to the Delmar Loop, Central West End, Grand Center and other St. Louis-area destinations for Make Music Day. Participants can make music or just sit back and enjoy the celebration, which began in 1982 in France as the Fête de la Musique. Now it’s a global event, held on the same day in more than 800 cities across 120 countries. Find a list of participating locations at makemusicstl.org. By Danielle Drake-Flam