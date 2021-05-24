Making a splash

The official summer kickoff — Memorial Day weekend — is just days away, and that means most public swimming pools will open for the season. Some are requiring reservations, some are opening to residents and nonresidents after being more restrictive last year, and some are debuting improvements made while closed last year. Grab your sunscreen, and check our interactive guide to find a pool near you.
The concert announcements keep rolling in. Kevin C. Johnson has updates on shows by Jason Mraz, the Mavericks, and Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats.
And ICYMI, Eric Meyer reviewed the first production in Opera Theatre of St. Louis' festival season, "Gianni Schicchi," which opened Saturday evening. Performances continue May 26, May 28, June 2, June 6 and June 11.
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor