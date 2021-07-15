 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Making plans for the weekend
0 comments

Making plans for the weekend

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Go! Magazine logo

Concert venues are opening, as Kevin C. Johnson reports in this weekend's Go! magazine, but there's even more going on. Check out this weekend's Best Bets for things to do in the week ahead — everything from the rescheduled WerQFest to Soulard's Bastille Weekend to Bill Bellamy tonight at Helium Comedy Club. 

Oh, and if you are looking to get out of town, consider a trip to Springfield, Illinois. I wrote a little travel story about it. You can find the just below here. 

— Amy Bertrand, Post-Dispatch features editor

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CATCHERS: YADIER MOLINA
Online

CATCHERS: YADIER MOLINA

He celebrated his 39th birthday at the All-Star Game, which only seems right. Molina refuses to act his age. He’s had his hands full with his …

ANDREW KNIZNER
Online

ANDREW KNIZNER

He did a nice job offensively filling in for the injured Molina during the first month, going 10 for 33 with four walks, three doubles and fiv…

INFIELDERS: NOLAN ARENADO
Online

INFIELDERS: NOLAN ARENADO

While he has recovered nicely from the shoulder injury which limited him in his last season in Colorado, Arenado has been offensively inconsis…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports