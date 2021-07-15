Making plans for the weekend

Concert venues are opening, as Kevin C. Johnson reports in this weekend's Go! magazine, but there's even more going on. Check out this weekend's Best Bets for things to do in the week ahead — everything from the rescheduled WerQFest to Soulard's Bastille Weekend to Bill Bellamy tonight at Helium Comedy Club.
Oh, and if you are looking to get out of town, consider a trip to Springfield, Illinois. I wrote a little travel story about it. You can find the just below here.
— Amy Bertrand, Post-Dispatch features editor